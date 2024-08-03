Tamil Nadu Minister SS Sivasankar has ignited a political controversy with his assertion that there is no historical evidence of Lord Ram’s existence. Speaking at an event in Ariyalur, Sivasankar highlighted the well-documented legacy of Rajendra Chola, emphasizing physical artifacts such as ponds and temples built by the Chola dynasty. He claimed these tangible proofs of history are more reliable than the claims surrounding Lord Ram, whom he described as a mythical figure fabricated to manipulate historical narratives.

Sivasankar’s comments have drawn sharp criticism from the opposition BJP. Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai accused the DMK of hypocrisy, pointing out their previous resistance to acknowledging Tamil history and culture, such as their opposition to the Chola Dynasty Sengol in the new Parliament complex.

Annamalai questioned the DMK’s sudden focus on Lord Ram, suggesting it reflects internal contradictions and an opportunistic shift in their stance on cultural issues.

He also referred to an earlier statement by state Law Minister Regupathy, who had described Lord Ram as a precursor to the Dravidian model, further highlighting the inconsistency within the DMK on matters related to historical figures.

