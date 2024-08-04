3 Hrs Standing, CBN’s stamina is a case study

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu is a workaholic like no other and not many including his political rivals would disagree on this. He has the reputation for working close to 18 hours a day when he is at the helm of the affairs. He is known for his relentless pursuit and untiring efforts towards better administration and governance.

In his fourth term as Chief Minister, Naidu is desperate to balance welfare and development. Moreover, he is very particular on staying connected with the public and to remain accessible to hear their grievances. He made it a priority to be available on one day every week at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri and interact with the people coming from all over the state to put out their grievances.

It is a known fact that a toll free number was set up for taking up public grievances which will be monitored personally by Naidu himself. On this Saturday, hundreds of people from different parts of the state thronged the Mangalagiri office to bring their issues to the notice of CM.

Naidu personally interacted with many of these people and heard their grievances with a lot of patience. He dedicated more than 3 hours without even taking a break and was standing all the time to meet the people. Naidu himself approached the old age and handicapped people and personally looked into their issues and assured them swift action from the government.

Those who were present at the office were shocked with Naidu’s perseverance and energy levels as he was standing for more than 3 hours throughout the public interaction. At the age of 74, Naidu sets an example to others with his untiring and commendable efforts. He is indeed a case study. This is why his popularity never wanes whether he is in Opposition or in power.

Even during his election campaign, Naidu displayed great stamina when he toured all over the state without taking any break and delivered long speeches while standing for hours.

