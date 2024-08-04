Ambati Rayudu declines BRS MLA’s request

Last month, Telangana government under CM Revanth Reddy announced land and a job for Hyderabad based Indian cricket team player Mohammad Siraj for being a part of the world cup winning squad.

This decision has been appreciated by everyone and even Opposition party BRS also appreciated Revanth Reddy’s government for the kind gesture. Padi Kaushik Reddy, BRS MLA of Huzurabad, lauded the decision in the recent assembly sessions.

Kaushik Reddy further requested the government to show a similar act of kindness towards cricketers Prajna Ojha, Ambati Rayudu and Badminton player Gutta Jwala who represented Hyderabad and later on brought laurels for the country at the bigger stages with their performances.

While the Telangana government is yet to respond on this, Ambati Rayudu declined the request of Kaushik Reddy. Rayudu, who is known for his maverick attitude, took to X and tagged the MLA to express his opinion on this issue. Besides rejecting the proposal, Rayudu said it is important to promote sportspersons and asked the government to support those who are really in need.

Rayudu said he never asked or expected anything and stated that he is financially able. He respectfully declined the request and said he is happy that Siraj has been recognised for his efforts.

Tags Ambati Rayudu

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯