Sharmila behind Jagan’s Bengaluru trips?

After losing in the recent elections, YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been frequently making to and fro trips between Bengaluru and Vijayawada. He visited Bengaluru palace four times in the last 40 days. So, this has become a talking point in media and political circles because he hardly visited Bengaluru in the last five years when he was in power.

The fact that he is preferring to stay only in Bengaluru along with his wife Bharathi Reddy and completely ignoring the famous Lotus Pond in Hyderabad, which used to be his permanent place of residence before 2019, is another reason where there have been numerous speculations in the media over his recent trips.

As per reliable reports, the primary reason behind Jagan’s frequent trips to Bengaluru palace instead of Hyderabad appears to be his sister and AP Congress chief Sharmila Reddy. Political circles are abuzz with rumours that Sharmila is currently residing with her family on one side of the Lotus Pond in Hyderabad.

It is a known fact that Sharmila has been at loggerheads with Jagan for quite some time now. Though she has been attacking him politically, speculations are rife that there are some property disputes between brother and sister and this is said to be the main reason for the intense rivalry. Sources revealed that Sharmila is hell-bent on acquiring Lotus Pond as it was a common property that was constructed when their father Rajasekhar Reddy was alive.

As Jagan Mohan Reddy is also adamant on not leaving the property, Sharmila decided to occupy her part and stay there permanently. It is heard that their mother YS Vijayamma is also residing with Sharmila’s family there. This is said to be the reason behind Jagan choosing Bengaluru palace instead of Lotus Pond after his defeat.

As there is very little chance for this prolonged family dispute between Jagan and Sharmila to end in the near future, it is likely that he will confine to Bengaluru palace and she will reside in Lotus Pond.

