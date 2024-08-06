Another YCP Veteran Getting Retired?

The effect of the 2024 AP assembly election result is such that several YCP leaders are starting to contemplate their political future. Several YCP firebrands and veterans went into hibernation mode after the polls and there could be a new addition to the list now.

Dharmana Prasada Rao who was historically with the Congress party and later moved to YCP could be waving goodbye to politics, it seems.

Even before the 2024 election, Dharmana, who served as R&B minister in Jagan’s cabinet expressed his desire to leave politics. He reportedly placed the proposal of sidelining from active politics and promoting his son Ram Manohar from the Srikakulam assembly constituency. But Jagan rejected the move and Prasada Rao had to contest himself.

However, the nature of Prasada Rao’s defeat this year is so very devastating that he lost by 52,000 votes which is the highest ever in the history of Srikakulam. TDP’s Gondu Shankar won the seat.

Perplexed by this defeat, Dharmana has reportedly decided it is time to step away from politics. He will anyway be 71 by the time the next election arrives which is not ideal so he is instead looking to promote his son Ram Manohar, say reports.

The Dharmana family has been a go-to source for Jagan over the years and it has to be seen if the YCP boss will be ready to promote the youngster from the family, Manohar in the place of his father Prasada Rao.

