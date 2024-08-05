CM Revanth @ US: Non stop batting

CM Revanth Reddy touched down in New York last morning and he has wasted no time in getting to work on this business trip. Revanth is scheduled to meet Cognizant CEO S Ravi Kumar today and discuss the investment opportunities in Telangana.

Later in the afternoon, Revanth will be meeting the Consulate General of India in the US over a lunch meeting.

Revanth is also partaking in a meet and greet event with NRI Telugu public. He is likely to invite NRIs to invest in Telangana to ensure the overall progress of the state.

Revanth is accompanied by Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, and Special Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on this trip and this delegation is to partake in several key meetings on this trip.

The delegation will be meeting Amazon’s Vice President, Pepsi Co Senior Management, and the representatives of the prestigious American Airlines on this trip.

Tomorrow, 6th August, Revanth will be meeting the President of the World Bank in an attempt to secure grants for the construction of several government projects in the state.

After 6 days in the US, Revanth and his delegation will be flying to South Korea and discuss investment plans with several Tech and Auto giants here. All in all, Revanth is doing non-stop batting on this trip as he seeks investments to the state.

