Pathetic Condition Of AP, In Pemmasani words

TDP MP Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said that the fiscal health of Andhra Pradesh was in a very poor condition so much so that foreign investors were disinterested in pooling their funds in the state.

He said that he spoke to the heads of around 10 IT giants like Apple, Facebook and Google recently and urged them to set up shop in the state. “I asked them to set up at least a small business in Andhra Pradesh as all of them are reputed brands and would give confidence for others to emulated them.

“However, they were disinclined to make foray into the state. They said that for the last five years, they had not stepped into Andhra Pradesh. They also said that the conditions in Andhra Pradesh were not conducive for investing at least a small amount.”

In this context, he said that he was being forced to take former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s name, indirectly hinting at the atrocious governance delivered by him that led to the pathetic condition in the state. Soon, he said that he was not making the statement as he is against the YCP but telling facts to the people. “I swear that all the words I spoke about the IT giants is completely true.”

It is good that the electorate in Andhra Pradesh had decisively voted for the TDP coalition even after receiving several benefits from the YCP government, said political observers.

