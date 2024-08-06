‘Land Grab’ Cases Tops The List

Whether the YSRCP high command including Jagan Mohan Reddy agree or not that their activists resorted to large scale land scams when the party was in power from 2019-2024, the number of public complaints that have been made with the current Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu clearly establishes this fact without an iota of doubt.

That the present government in Andhra Pradesh launched a toll free number and started taking grievances from the public all over the state with CM Naidu himself dedicating every Saturday on resolving the issues is a known news. Last Saturday, scores of people from many parts of the state made a beeline to the TDP office near Mangalagiri to submit their complaints.

Quite surprisingly, majority of these complaints relate to the encroachment of lands relating to common people by the local YSRCP leaders and their henchmen. Some of them complained about the alleged criminal cases foisted due to political vendetta during Jagan’s rule.

Naidu was taken aback with the number of cases relating to land scams as innocent public were harassed by the supporters of YSRCP to surrender their lands and vacant plots. It is believed that the grabbing of private lands is not confined to just some districts but took place all over the state during the last five years.

Many alleged that the YSRCP local leaders and the revenue department officials colluded to confiscate their lands. Naidu assured that swift action would be taken to settle the complaints.

The YSRCP might brush aside such allegations if they are made by their political opponents. But that is not the case here because the aggrieved people who suffered in the last five years have now openly exposed the menace in the form of grievances. Many more are likely to approach the government in the coming days to get back their lands.

