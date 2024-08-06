Roja Goes On Foreign Trip, Pic Here

From the period 2019-24, Roja enjoyed the best phase of her political career as YCP was in power and she was given a cabinet rank berth. But there were times she went overboard and abused Chandrababu, Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan to appease Jagan Mohan Reddy.

However, Roja was quickly humbled in the 2024 election as she lost Nagari MLA seat by a huge margin. She partook in a couple of press meets after the loss and then disappeared.

Cut to now, the latest pics of Roja from a foreign vacation have started to trend on social media. It appears that she is on a trip to a foreign country.

The former MLA from Nagari is seen in a fashionable outfit in this pic and it has instantly grabbed the attention of netizens.

A few Twitter users are commenting that Roja crossed the line far too many times in abusing Babu, Lokesh and Pawan while YCP was in power, and now she has been left with virtually nothing and is having to fly abroad to kill time.

