YouTube Academy In AP: Babu Will Be Unstoppable

Telugu Desam Chief Chandrababu is largely lauded for his pro-investment approach and this was clearly evident in his previous tenure. This is when large scale automobiles manufacturer Kia set up its plant in Andhra Pradesh.

This time around, Babu appears to be planning something big again as he has opened talks with tech giant YouTube.

Babu had a virtual interaction with YouTube and Google heads today and wrote “Delighted to connect with YouTube Global CEO, Mr Neal Mohan, and @Google APAC Head, Mr Sanjay Gupta online today. We discussed setting up a YouTube Academy in Andhra Pradesh, in collaboration with local partners, to foster AI, content development, skill development and certification programmes.”

It’s clear that Babu has sought the plan for YouTube to set up its academy in AP. If this plan goes through and Babu brings YouTube to Andhra Pradesh he will be unstoppable then.

YouTube is an industry leader in content creation and has endless revenue streams. If the tech giant actually sets up an academy in AP, it would put the state in global map and have butterfly effect in bringing other major tech giants to the state. The revenue generation for the state and the public would be virtually unlimited.

“Furthermore, we explored avenues for providing technical support for the Media City initiative in our capital, Amaravati.” Babu added.

While Babu was already successful in bringing Kia to AP despite competition from neighbouring states, if he brings YouTube as well now, then his legacy will take another massive leap, above and beyond anyone’s reach.

