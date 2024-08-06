RTV Breaking Report: BRS To Merge With BJP!

While BRS has been facing a tough time in Telangana after losing power to the Congress party, a ground breaking speculation has started to catch all the attention now.

RTV Ravi Prakash, one of the leading Telugu journalists in the media space has reported on live TV that BRS is going to merge with BJP soon.

“BRS which was formerly TRS is going to be a part of history very soon. In a few days time, the BRS is going to merge with BJP and the KCR party will no longer be an independent outfit in Telangana.” Ravi Prakash said.

While there have been rumors about BRS-BJP coalition and alliance from the day of Kavitha’s arrest, this breaking report from Ravi Prakash on BRS merging with the saffron outfit is not to be taken lightly.

Though the chances of this happening are not very encouraging, Ravi Prakash appeared very confident while making the statement. He confident stated that the merger will be happening in a matter of days.

If this actually happens and BRS merges with BJP, it will be the most significant power move in South India in recent years. But will KCR let his decades long fight through BRS go away so easily? Is this a sacrifice to bring Kavitha out from Delhi liquor case? Time will answer this question sooner or later.

