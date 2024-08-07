Sunitha Meets Home Minister: What’s Up?

YS Sunitha, the daughter of late YS Vivekananda Reddy and the sister of Jagan Mohan Reddy was very instrumental in this year’s election campaign. She fought a public battle against Jagan and Avinash in an attempt to avenge her father’s murder and extensively campaigned for Sharmila in the Kadapa segment.

After the election, Sunitha moved away from the media glare before she finally returned in front of the camera today.

Sunitha met Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha Vangalapudi today and had a brief interaction with her. The focal point of the discussion is obviously bound to be the Viveka murder case which has been in the discussion for a really long time now.

Sunitha repeatedly claimed that her father’s murderers were set free in the YCP regime and faulted her brother Jagan for the same. Now that there is a change in government, she has met the new home minister which has led to a discussion.

CM Chandrababu had already remarked that the “Who killed babai” mystery will be solved very soon under the TDP regime. And now, Sunith has taken the occasion to meet AP home minister. Things are slowly but surely starting to spice up with regard to the Viveka murder case.

