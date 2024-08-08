Pawan Kalyan’s Indirect Dig At ‘Pushpa’?

The deputy CM of AP Pawan Kalyan went on an official visit to the neighbouring state of Karnataka today. He met Karnataka CM Siddharamaiah and the forest minister a few minutes back to discuss several important matters.

The focal point of discussions was the need to curb the red sandalwood smuggling activities in the AP-Karnataka borderland region. Pawan sought the support of Karnataka government and police department to curb the smuggling activities.

While briefing on this matter to the media, Pawan Kalyan said “Back in the day, heroes used to play the roles of forest conservators and righteous men. But today, those who cut down trees and do smuggling activities have become heroic characters on screen”.

Pawan quoted Kannada legend Raj Kumar’s film on anti-poaching Gandhada Gudi as a good example of how the society must work against smuggling activities. But later, when he quoted the example of smugglers becoming heroes, it has led to a doubt on whether he referred to Pushpa, where Allu Arjun plays a crooked smuggler? Is this an indirect dig at Allu Arjun by Pawan?

