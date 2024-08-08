YSRCP takes another step closer to INDIA bloc?

Going by the recent political developments in Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress party led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appears to be clearly moving away from the Bharatiya Janata party at the centre. The talk in the political circles is that it won’t be of much surprise if Jagan leans towards the INDIA bloc because that is only way he can fight against the formidable NDA both at the centre and the state.

The YSRCP had already gave feelers that it is inclined towards INDIA bloc when it raised the demand for alloting deputy speaker in the parliament to the Opposition party and also when key members of the bloc parties were welcomed by Jagan Mohan Reddy for his Delhi protest last month. Additionally, the Indian Muslim League Union from INDIA bloc also extended supported to Jagan in this issue.

Now, Jagan’s party inched a step closer towards the INDIA bloc as it opposed the Waqf bill tabled by the NDA in the parliament. YSRCP voted against the divisive ammendments proposed to the contentious Waqf bill of Muslims by the BJP led government at the centre. The MPs of YSRCP opposed the passing of bill along with all INDIA bloc parties.

The present stance taken by YSR Congress party is another indication that it is slowly aligning with the INDIA bloc. Jagan might be feeling that there is no point in supporting the NDA because of its alliance with TDP and Janasena, his main opponents in Andhra Pradesh.

Moreover, Jagan is also of the opinion that INDIA bloc has a strong chance to clinch power by supplanting the BJP government in the 2029 elections. So, he feels that is safe to rally behind the bloc instead of extending unproductive support to BJP.

But the question is whether Jagan reconciles his differences with his sister YS Sharmila, who is the president of Congress party in Andhra Pradesh, and formally extends support to the INDIA bloc in all aspects or not.

Tags YSRCP

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯