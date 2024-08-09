Panchayat Funds – Pawan Much Better Than Jagan

For those who have been closely following Pawan Kalyan all through his political life, it can easily be assessed that he is a firm nationalist. He constantly speaks about putting the country’s interests above all else and he has now walked the talk and this has something to do with the coming Independence Day.

Up until now, minor panchayats used to get a petty Rs 100, while a major Panchayat Raj used to get a Rs 250 allowance to celebrate Independence Day. These grossly misvalued funds weren’t comprehensive enough to hold any sort of Independence Day events.

However, with the onset of Pawan Kalyan’s regime, who is also the Panchayat Raj minister of AP, things have changed drastically.

This year, the Panchayat Raj is set to release funds amounting to a whopping Rs 10,000 for minor Panchayat and Rs 25,000 for major panchayats. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has amped up the allowance by a whopping 100 times. This appears to be a positive effort to reinforce the Independence spirit in the rural pockets.

Pawan ordered Panchayat officials to make sure that the schools that fall under each of these panchayats get to grandly celebrate the special occasion. He asked to take necessary measures to make sure that Gandhi ideology is instilled in the school-going kids. Right in his first year as Panchayat Raj minister, Pawan has started to bring drastic changes.

