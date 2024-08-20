CM reviews Dy. CM for the first time

The formidable duo of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan turned out to be a nightmare for YSR Congress Party in the historic 2024 assembly elections of Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan played an instrumental role in forging the alliance between the TDP and Janasena parties and this proved to be the death knell for Jagan Mohan Reddy.

For all the sacrifices made by Pawan Kalyan to dethrone Jagan from CM chair, Chandrababu Naidu honoured him with the coveted post of Dy. CM and also handed over crucial portfolios like Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply, Environment and Science and Technology.

For the first time after the formation of the cabinet, CM Naidu reviewed the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments today as part of the regular evaluation of key departments. Pawan Kalyan attended the meeting along with senior officials in both the departments.

During this crucial meeting, Pawan informed Naidu that the budget allocations for the Independence and Republic Day celebrations at the Gram Panchayat level has been raised to a range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000. Regarding the Rural Development Department , he stated that a special mobile application is currently under development to enhance sanitation management in rural areas.

Naidu shared that the provision of disqualifying candidates with more than two children from contesting local body elections has been abolished. He confirmed that an amendment bill has received cabinet approval. The discussion also included plans to increase the honorarium for representatives of local organizations, with the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department bringing forth proposals for consideration of the government.

Tags Chandrababu Naidu

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯