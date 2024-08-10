Duvvada’s Affair – New Headache For YVP

Even before the dust around the unsavoury complaint against YSRCP Rajyasabha MP Vijay Sai Reddy settled down, another embarrassing issue relating to the personal life of a prominent leader from the same political party has now turned into a hot topic of discussion in the media since Friday morning. This time it is MLC Duvvada Srinivas who is in the news for wrong reasons.

Going into the reports, Duvvada Srinivas has allegedly involved in an illicit affair with one Divvala Madhuri for quite some time now and has been staying away from his two daughters and his wife Duvvada Vani. On Thursday evening, both his daughters, Naveena and Hyndavi, came out in public and exposed Srinivas’ illegal connection with Madhuri. They tried to confront Srinivas at Madhuri’s house and waited outside the gate till midnight. But, Srinivas didn’t come out of the house.

Both daughters alleged that their father had been living with Madhuri without legally divorcing from their mother Vani. They complained that Srinivas was trapped by Madhuri only for the sake of money. Hyndavi and Naveena further alleged that Srinivas has been avoiding them from the last two years and living with Madhuri’s family.

Duvvada Srinivas contested as Tekkali MLA in the recent assembly elections and lost cheaply against TDP’s Atchunnaidu. He made several controversial remarks against Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan when YSRCP was in power. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made him an MLC and gave him ticket to contest from Tekkali assembly in 2024 elections.

Duvvada Srinivas and his wife Vani have differences between them from many years. However, they didn’t take divorce but started living separately. Now, his daughters publicly exposed his illegal relationship with Madhuri.

Meanwhile, Divvala Madhuri responded strongly on the ongoing reports in the media. She pleaded everyone not to drag her into this issue. She said that Srinivas should settle his family matters with her wife and daughters and stop this harassment . Madhuri clarified further that she has been living with Srinivas and stated that he provided great support to her during tough times when she was separated from her husband. Madhuri shockingly remarked that thier relationship can be termed as ‘Adultery’ because neither Srinivas nor she took divorce from their respective partners.

Reacting on the ongoing family tussle, Duvvada Srinivas alleged that both his daughters and his wife are intentionally targeting him after the recent elections with the support of the ruling party leaders. The MLC admitted that he had been living with Madhuri from the past two years in the present house and only after the new government has formed, they started tarnishing his image.

This unpleasant issue turned out to be another headache for the beleaguered YSR Congress party which has already been facing an existential crisis due to several issues after the disappointing election results.

