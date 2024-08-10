Ayyannapatrudu gives assurance to YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu made some interesting comments on former Chief Minister and YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is a known fact that Jagan skipped the first two assembly sessions after the formation of new government in the state. He attended only on the first day to formally take oath as MLA and didn’t turn up for the budget sessions.

Ayyannapatrudu stated that Jagan is not a Chief Minister now but only an MLA representing Pulivendula. As the people of his constituency voted for him out of trust, he shouldn’t disown his responsibility and remain absent for assembly sessions, suggested Ayyannapatrudu. He also assured that Jagan would be treated with respect and regard and also promised to give him adequate chance to voice his opinions in the house.

Ayyannapatrudu further informed that all MLAs of YSRCP will be given considerable time and freedom to express their opinions about governance and other issues in the state. He criticised YCP MLAs including Jagan Mohan Reddy for not fulfilling the moral obligation of elected representatives. He also asserted that all parties in the assembly will be treated in a fair and unbiased manner.

It is well known that Jagan Mohan Reddy filed a petition in the High Court to grant him the Leader of Opposition as the ruling party denied him such privilege because the YSR Congress party failed to win the required 10 % seats out of 175 in the recent assembly elections. While the fate of Opposition status lies in the hands of High Court, Jagan is likely to stay out of the assembly.

As the speaker himself gave an assurance to Jagan and his team, it would be interesting to see if they attend the next assembly sessions if at all the court also denies them the Opposition status.

Tags Ayyannapatrudu

