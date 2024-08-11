TDP Will Come To Power In Telangana: Chandrababu

After the historic revival in Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu has been proactive about his approach towards enhancing TDP in Telangana. In this context, he made a huge statement today that is bound to catch the attention all over.

Babu visited the NTR Bhavan in Hyderabad today and interacted with Telangana TDP leaders as a part of the party’s revival drive here.

This is when Babu made the big statement that “TDP will come to power in Telangana soon. TDP was once a celebrated political force in Telangana and we will bring back the good old days very soon. I am receiving a lot of feedback from T-TDP leaders about the resurrection of the party here.”

Babu added that he would be available in Hyderabad for Telangana TDP leaders in the second Saturday and Sunday of every month. He vowed to come up with a clear roadmap to keep the party relevant and fighting in Telangana.

About the much delayed topic of appointing the Telangana TDP president, Babu vowed to make it happen soon and confirmed that the search is on for the right leader.

It is an undeniable fact that TDP local leadership played a key role in Congress’s win here. The likes of Ponguleti Srinivas and Tummala Nageshwar openly acknowledged and thanked TDP cadres for their support here. And now, Babu himself vowing to bring back the good old days for the party could mean a huge deal.

With TDP already being in alliance with BJP, it has to be seen if the party would combine forces with NDA here or start regrowing as an independent force like it did prior to the bifurcation.

Tags Chandrababu TDP

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯