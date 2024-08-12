Crying On Pawan Kalyan: Karma is a Boomerang

One of the hallmark traits of many YCP leaders is the tendency to abuse Pawan Kalyan. Including Jagan himself, several YCP firebrands used to comment on Pawan’s marital life. Duvvada Srinivas is one of these YCP leaders who used to often o comment on Pawan.

Prior to the election, Duvvada commented on Pawan Kalyan “what message is he giving to the society with his marital life. If people take inspiration from him and have multiple marriages, thousands of multiple marriages will happen and our society will go to shed. Pawan is against our tradition.”

After delivering these moralistic comments, Duvvada himself is caught in an embarrassing situation. His wife and kids are protesting outsider his house as he is leading his life with another women, whom he didn’t even marry. When his wife and kids came to speak with him, he chased them away with metals rods.

In this context, Duvvada was asked if he retrospected his earlier comments on Pawan, he replied “Now I understand what Pawan was going through. It was premature of me to pass such comments. Now that I myself am in that situation, I’m understanding what’s happening. I feel bad for making such comments against Pawan’s life then.”

For the sake of appeasing Jagan and gaining electoral attention, Duvvada made such wild comments on Pawan. Now that he himself is facing this problematic situation, he is empathising with Pawan. This is being cited as a perfect example of how Karma is a boomerang and spares none.

