Vizag MLC: Babu To Take Final Call Today

Amidst all the political heat in Andhra Pradesh, an interesting clash has emerged between TDP and YCP over the Vizag MLC election. After having secured the assembly elections in a overwhelming manner, TDP is looking to make this Vizag MLC election a formality while YCP which is struggling for survival is pushing hard to somehow secure the seat.

While Jagan had already announced Botsa Satyanarayana as his candidate for the MLC election here, Chandrababu kept his decision on hold. But with tomorrow, August 13 being the last date for the nomination, the final call on the TDP+ candidate for the Vizag MLC election could be made today.

The likes of Baira Dileep Chakravarthy, BV Ram, and Hemanth Kumar are said to be eager to get TDP’s approval to contest in the MLC election. One of them is going to be finalized as the candidate by the TDP top hierarchy today.

As Chandrababu usually does, he is going for a slow and steady approach for this election. He is taking his own sweet time to announce the candidate while the situation boils in YCP as their own party leaders in Vizag are displeased with Jagan announcing a man from Vizianagaram as their candidate.

Meanwhile, as the election fast approaches, YCP has just lost Munagapaka mandal MPP Malla Jayalakshmi, and Vice MPP Boda Lakshmi and Chindada Devi to Janasena. The stars are slowly but surely aligning in favor of the TDP+ alliance.

