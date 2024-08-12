AP New Liqour Policy: Subhavartha For Drinkers

After promising to eradicate liquor in Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy tracked back and brought in a new liquor policy in 2019. As a part of this, the prices of liquor was spiked up big time, while several high-selling liquor bottles were filled up with contaminated product.

This highly controversial and vindictive liquor policy brought in by Jagan has now been completely scrapped by the new TDP+ government.

In the new liquor policy that is to come to effect from this October, only quality liquor will be sold in Andhra Pradesh henceforth.

The minimum price of even low quality liquor was locked at Rs 200+ by the Jagan government. This rule is being scrapped in the new policy and several liquor brands that serve quality liquor under Rs 100 will be reintroduced in Andhra Pradesh.

The government representatives, along with excise department officials sat down with liquor company representatives to discuss the new policy. The new policy is intended to deliver the quality liquor at nominal prices.

The earlier government nearly double the price of top branded liquor and this rule is also being revoked now. Even top brand liquor will be sold at adequate MRPs and there will be no additional costs involved.

While Jagan acted at will with regard to the quality of liquor and the pricing, the new TDP+ government is taking a very public oriented approach.

