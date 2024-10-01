End Of Jagan-brand Liquor Shops In AP

One of the most controversial and suggestively detrimental implementations of ex-CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was the impractical liquor policy. As a part of the same, all the liquor shops in the state were brought under the government’s jurisdiction and there were no private liquor shops.

That’s not all. There were virtually endless complaints about the contaminated liquor that was sold at these new liquor shops that came into effect after Jagan became CM. The poor quality liquor, exorbitant prices and much-debated cash-only policy were the main flaws of the previous liquor policy.

However, the new NDA government in AP has finally taken conclusive steps in eliminated the liquor outlets that were set up by Jagan Mohan Reddy. According to the new notification issued by the AP government, the old liquor shops that were run by the government shall be nullified and tenders will be called for new private liquor shops from the 12th of October.

Starting from today 1 October to 9 October, tenders will be called for private liquor shops. Each of these tenders will cost Rs 2 lakh and they will be allocated to the suitors following the lottery pick mechanism which is scheduled for 11 October.

Starting from 12 October, 3396 private liquor shops will be opened in Andhra Pradesh and subsequently all the old liquor bottles from the Jagan government tenure must be returned to the AP excise department. All the contaminated liquor will be taken off from the grid and quality liquor will be sent into circulation.

The licensing fee has been massively hiked in the new policy as a new liquor license could cost in the range of Rs 50-85 lakh based on geography and local population.

