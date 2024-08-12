Revanth Reddy Sends Out KCR’s Fav Employee

One of the trusted associates of former CM of Telangana KCR is G Srinivasa Rao who used to serve as the Director of Health in the KCR tenure. He was richly rewarded by KCR for his loyalty despite the complaints regarding COVID management.

However, with the shift of the government with Congress coming to power, Srinivasa Rao has been removed from the post. His request for voluntary resignation from the Director of Health has been approved by the Congress government.

Srinivasa Rao had earlier sought MLA ticket from KCR’s BRS but that didn’t happen as the BRS boss wasn’t in approval of the same. As a result, he couldn’t fulfil his dream of becoming a public representative.

Srinivasa Rao has now left his reputed post with the Telangana government and has secured voluntary retirement. He is relieved of his duties effective immediately. He is likely to pursue his political career with BRS henceforth.

Tags G Srinivasa Rao

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯