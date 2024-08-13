Divvela-Duvvada Fiasco: Madhuri’s Husband Enters Scene

In a strange and unusual turn of events, Andhra Pradesh politics have started to revolve around the relationship between YCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas and Divvela Madhuri who are living together despite being married to other individuals. Thus far, Duvvada’s wife and his daughter have been protesting his relationship with Divvela Madhuri, and now, another character has entered the scene.

The new entrant is Divvela Madhuri’s husband, Divvela Mahesh Chandrabose who himself made a set of strange comments over the recent incidents.

When asked to react to all the media reports about his wife’s relationship with Duvvada Srinivas, the former’s husband Mahesh said “I fully trust my wife, Madhuri, she is like a mother to me. I get Rs 10 lakh salary per month and I give all of it to her. She takes very good care of me and that is what I want”.

While one would expect Mahesh to have an angry reaction to all the news about his wife’s relationship, he seemed to give a very unconventional response. He said he doesn’t care about the negativity surrounding his wife and added that he wishes to have a fruitful life with her.

The Divvela-Duvvada fiasco is now the center of attraction and it has taken a new twist with the entry of Madhuri’s wife Mahesh Chandrabose.

