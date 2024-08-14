‘Red Book’ implementation begins slow and steady

During his ‘Yuva Galam’ yatra last year, TDP general secretary and current IT Minister Nara Lokesh sent a stern warning to government officials and YSR Congress party leaders who were unleashing a political vendetta against their leaders and openly announced that all those names will be entered in a ‘Red Book’ to be dealt accordingly after coming power. He even carried a ‘Red Book’ along with him all throughout his political campaign to give assurance to the cadre.

Now that Chandrababu Naidu assumed charge as Chief Minister, there is a lot of pressure on the government from the TDP cadre to open the ‘Red Book’ and take a strong action on those warring officers who violated rules to favour the previous government and also to give a taste of their own medicine to those unruly YSRCP leaders who abused and created all sorts of problems and resorted to many atrocities in the last five years.

Though the TDP cadre was initially upset that the ‘Red Book’ promise made by Nara Lokesh is not being implemented properly, the recent developments hint that the retaliation against those controversial YSR Congress party leaders, who abused their official position and ministerial posts to attack the TDP leaders and also resorted to huge corruption in the last five years, has begun slowly and steadily.

The latest instance in which former Minister Jogi Ramesh’s son was arrested by ACB officials in connection with a multi-crore scam unearthed in Agrigold lands is a pointer that the Chandrababu Naidu’s government won’t adopt a lenient approach towards those YSRCP leaders who did so many bad deeds only to stay in the good books of their leader Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Jogi Ramesh was one of those leaders who secured minister post for abusing Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh. He also tried to foment violence by creating ruckus at Chandrababu’s residence a couple of years ago. A hunt is already on for Vallabaneni Vamshi who orchestrated attack on TDP office in 2021.

It is believed that many other prominent leaders from Jagan’s coterie who did overaction in the last five years will face the music at an appropriate time because the implementation of ‘Red Book’ promise has just now started to turn into a reality.

