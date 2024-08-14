Pic Talk: Jagan Goes From Special Flight To Back Seat

It is no secret that power dictates everything in the lives of politicians. This can be understood if we look at the series of events pertaining to former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Earlier when Jagan was the CM, he used to have the privilege of flying in special flights at his convenience. He used to have a dedicated air travel system at his disposal.

However, after losing power in the recent election, Jagan is undergoing a set of forced changes. To put it in perspective, Jagan had to travel in a normal passenger plane today and a related pic is shaking social media.

In this viral pic, Jagan and Bharathi are seen seated on the back of a commercial plane along with other passengers. They’re traveling like any other commoners with no special privileges.

From boarding private flights for all personal and professional trips even three months ago(while he was CM), Jagan has gone to boarding commercial planes and taking back seats. The cultural change must be shocking for him at this point.

