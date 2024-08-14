Jagan setting ground for YS Bharathi?

YCP boss and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is planning to make his wife YS Bharati’s plunge into active politics in a very big manner.

With his mom YS Vijayamma and sister YS Sharmila abandoning him following property disputes, he is contemplating to field Bharati as a strong woman leader from the party.

According to information, Bharati will be a strong woman’s voice in the party.

In the past, Vijayamma and Sharmila drew women towards the YCP in a huge number, by advocating the cause of the party.

During the 2024 elections, only the party’s women schemes advocated for the YCP. However, the schemes did not do much good to the party as women believed in TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu’s words and voted him to power, after he promise a higher amount of doles through various schemes.

In view of the grim political picture likely to emerge for the YCP in the next five years, Jagan seems to have understood the need of his wife in the party.

The YCP is fearing loss of its vote bank as women would get more attracted to the TDP if free ride on RTC buses and Talliki Vandanam schemes are implemented in full swing.

Assessing the party’s condition in the future, Jagan is learnt to have been mulling making Bharati the crowd puller in the party, during the last four days.

Bharati has never been active in the YCP politics and mostly confined to Kadapa.

There is buzz that Bharati would be launched in next January or even before that and Jagan would make an announcement about it very soon.

