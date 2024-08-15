Chandrababu touches down in Gudivada For Anna Canteen

The prestigious Anna Canteen program has been revived by the TDP+ government in Andhra Pradesh today as the mass outreach program is coming into operation today.

Interestingly enough, Chandrababu Naidu has decided to launch this program from the Gudivada assembly constituency as he is partaking in the opening ceremony of the first of the 100 Anna Canteens that are opening to the AP public today. He has landed in Gudivada today as he is launching the Anna Canteen program today.

Gudivada has been a controversial seat over the years as it had Kodali Nani’s representation and he used to abuse Babu almost every day. Over the years, securing Gudivada has been a dream for TDP and it turned to reality this term with TDP claiming this seat by 50,000 votes majority.

Naidu is now starting the change by reviving the Anna Canteen program from Gudivada, a seat that was firmly against TDP over the last decade. Gudivada is now standing as a testament to change in the new TDP+ government and this is the kind of positive reinforcement that is needed in the new government.

