Why Not 175 To Celebrating Vizag MLC

During his tenure as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pursued the idea of dismantling the Legislative Council (MLC) and almost completed the job. However, after a series of agitations and backlash, he scrapped the idea. Today, Jagan’s YCP is in such a dire position that they are celebrating the fact that they won a single MLC seat in Vizag says one of the senior TDP leader from Uttar Andhra.

Before the election, YCP and its leader Jagan Mohan Reddy were so confident about sweeping the polls that Jagan constantly claimed, “Why not target 175/175 seats?” This was the confident narrative he set for his followers.

But after the historic debacle in the assembly elections, Jagan’s party slipped from 151 MLA seats to just 11. The situation is so dire today that YCP is celebrating their successful campaign to secure the Vizag MLC post for Botsa Satyanarayana.

They are rejoicing that, despite being in power, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was unable to secure this seat. However, if the ruling party had truly gone all out, securing the necessary resources to achieve a majority would not have been an issue. Instead, TDP consciously chose not to engage in such power-abuse politics.

Overall, YCP’s dramatic shift from claiming they would win 175/175 MLA seats to celebrating the victory of a single MLC seat is a case study in itself.

Tags Jagan

