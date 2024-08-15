CID Investigation Begins On Roja

The barrels are firmly being pointed at the former YCP MLAs and ministers who are caught in financial frauds. Recently, Jogi Ramesh’s son Rajiv was arrested by ACB for illicitly selling Agrigold lands that were earlier seized by the CID.

Now, it is the turn of former sports minister Roja and her colleague Dharmana Krishna Das.

The complaint is that Roja and Dharmana looted crores of rupees in the name of Aadudam Andhra program. The complaint was lodged by Atya Patya company CEO who mentioned that YCP leaders sidelined crores of rupees through the Aadudam Andhra program.

AP CID ADG ordered the Krishna district Commissioner of Police to investigate the case with Roja and Dharmana named as the main culprits.

Roja used to serve as the Sports and Tourism minister back in YCP tenure and there were several complains against her gross misuse of funds in the Aadudam Andhra program which served no real purpose. Now, she is facing the legal challenge for the same as the CID is perusing a case against her.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯