Pic Talk: Chandrababu and Modi In Happy Mode

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu went on an important tour to Delhi today, where he met Prime Minister Modi at the latter’s residence. He was accompanied by TDP MPs Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Rammohan Naidu, Lavu Krishna Devarayulu, and BJP’s Srinivasa Varma.

In a new set of pics from the high-level meeting between Babu and Modi, the two stalwarts are all smiles as they appear to be having a pleasant conversation.

The main purpose of this visit is for Babu to appeal to PM Modi, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama to speed up the process of disbursement of Rs 15,000 crore aid for Amaravati development.

Babu is expected to discuss the same with Modi today and this meeting is going to be a mighty important one when it comes to gaining financial support for AP.

