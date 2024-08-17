He Abused Lokesh, But Lokesh Is Saving His Father

At a day and age when revenge politics are taking over the political scene in the Telugu states, Nara Lokesh is proving to be different. In an appreciable gesture, Lokesh is helping save the life of the father of a social media user after the issue was escalated to him in Twitter.

The most important part of this gesture is that the social media user had earlier shared multiple posts where he profusely abused Lokesh by calling him “Pappu” and other derogatory names. He appears to be a firm hater of the TDP scion, and even made fun of Lokesh when Chandrababu was arrested and kept in jail.

Incidentally, the mentioned social media user name with the Twitter ID “D*** 45” cried out for help saying his father is in serious medical condition and he needs help. This post was then amplified to Lokesh by another Twitter user.

Lokesh was quick to respond to the situation and he replied “We will take care of him. My team will reach out’. In a matter of hours, Lokesh’s team would get in touch with the family members of the ailing individual and provide with necessary support.

Lokesh didn’t see political gains or vendetta when it comes to helping a Twitter user who abused him in the recent past. This is the kind of stuff that differentiates a politician from a leader.

