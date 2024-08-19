KTR: Rajiv Gandhi Airport Name Maarustham

In a strange and unusual announcement, BRS working president KTR stated that the name of the Rajiv Gandhi Airport in Hyderabad would be changed immediately after BRS came back to power.

KTR announced that the Rajiv Gandhi Airport will be renamed either PV Narasimha Rao Airport or Ravishankar Airport once the BRS is back in power.

Despite being in power for 10 years in Telangana, the BRS hadn’t changed the name of the Rajiv Gandhi airport but KTR has now made it clear that the renaming will happen once BRS is back in its third tenure.

This is being seen as a retort to the Congress government setting up the Rajiv Gandhi statue in front of the secretariat which was initially designated to have the Telugu Talli statue by the then BRS government.

KTR also added that the Rajiv Gandhi statue will also be moved out from this place and the Telugu Talli statue will be brought back here.

Renaming the prestigious and world-class Rajiv Gandhi airport is a huge deal and KTR has now made a big announcement in this regard. What actually instigated KTR towards this? For that to happen, when will BRS come back to power

