Lokesh Relieves Teachers From “Toilet” Duties

The previous YSR Congress government took a very controversial and derogatory decision with regard to the government school programs. After the implementation of the Nadu Nedu program in the state, the Jagan government ordered government school teachers to get on toilet duties. It was mandated that teachers must take pictures of the toilets in their schools every morning and forward them to higher authorities to make sure they are clean and neat.

While the intention of having clean toilets might have been right, asking school teachers who hold responsible positions to do this work was called out then. Reacting on this matter, the new IT minister of AP, Nara Lokesh vowed to deliver timely justice to the teaching community in the state. He recently promised teachers to pull out this mandate from their daily duties.

Lokesh has now walked the talk as the new order from the government of Andhra Pradesh relieves school teachers from these ‘toilet’ duties.

Henceforth, school teachers are not mandated to take pics of the toilets first thing in the morning when they get to school. Instead, Secretariat employees are supposed to do this job from now on.

Mandating teachers, who hold the highly reputed of teaching children, to click toilet pictures was always an unjust burden. Now. Lokesh has taken affirmative action on this matter, much to the delight of the teaching community.

Tags Nara Lokesh

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯