AP’s New Slogan: Speed of Doing Business

The newly formed TDP+ government in Andhra Pradesh has taken a clearly overwhelming investment-friendly approach. The fact that Chandrababu inaugurated as many as 15 cities in the Sri City area of Tirupati today which would employ 8480 people speaks for itself.

Now, the IT minister of the state, Nara Lokesh has unveiled his new mantra as the time for “Ease of Doing Business(EOSB)” is over and the newly rampant “Speed of Doing Business” mantra is the need of the hour.

Incidentally, the prestigious Foxconn company sent its representatives to Amaravati today to discuss the development of more manufacturing facilities across EVs, digital health and electronic components in India. Nara Lokesh personally met these representatives and discussed the investment plans.

I apprised them of our leader Chandrababu garu’s vision to develop large manufacturing facilities including design and GCC capabilities. We will provide all facilities so that Foxconn can develop a ‘manufacturing city’ to create more jobs. Our government believes that the era of Ease of Doing Business (EODB) is over. Speed of Doing Business (SODB) is the new mantra, Lokesh tweeted on this matter.

While Andhra Pradesh always topped the Ease of Doing Business charts, the previous YCP government’s reverse tendering approach drove away many companies and investors in the last five years. This is now being reversed by the new TDP+ government which is focused at driving more revenue and employment opportunities to the state.

Earlier, Naidu pioneered the Ease of Doing Business prospect in AP, and now, he appears to be nurturing the new “Speed of doing business” aspect which could yield great returns to the state. If Foxconn sets up large scale manufacturing and design plants in Amaravati, this could bring in a huge influx of global tech and manufacturing giants to the state.

Tags Lokesh

