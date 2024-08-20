HCL Tells Good News To AP

IT giant HCL is ready to expand its base and create around 15,000 new jobs in Andhra Pradesh.

IT minister Nara Lokesh said that he held a productive meeting with HCL’s corporate VP Smt. Shiva Shankar and AVP Shivaprasad to discuss the expansion.

Lokesh reminded that the expansion plans have been chalked out following the foundation laid during the TDP government’s rule in 2014, when HCL first began its operations in the state with 4,500 employees.

The minister also said that HCL would contribute to the Skill Development initiatives of the TDP government.

With the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP coalition government laying thrust on employment generation, HCL’s expansion and skill development plan would provide a suitable ground to spur action in the right direction.

Lokesh said that their government was committed to providing all necessary clearances and releasing the pending incentives to ensure HCL’s success in this expansion.

It is worth noting that TDP MP Pemmasani Chandrasekhar’s efforts to bring IT giants like Google and Apple to the state went in vain after they expressed apprehensions over the unfavourable atmosphere for businesses during the last five years. In the wake of the rejection experience, it is being predicted that Lokesh’s efforts in persuading HCL to expand its network in the state would bear the desired results, in the next couple of years.

