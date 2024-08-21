What A Change! No More ‘Boothulu’ In AP Politics

Andhra Pradesh has undergone a significant change in the political landscape with the onset of the new TDP+ government here. And with this reinforcement, there’s one subsequent change with regard to the political vocabulary as well.

Back in the day, YCP leaders like Kodali Nani, Roja, and others used to hold press meets almost every day with the sole intention of hitting back at Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan.

Problematic and provocative words like “Nee Yamma Mogudu”, “Dattaputrudu “, “Pappu” were in circulation almost every day over the last five years. It reached a point where Jagan himself lost rationale and called Chandrababu as “Chandramukhi” in his Siddham meetings.

Almost every time a YCP minister or MLA held a press meet, it was nearly certain that derogatory words would be used against Babu, Pawan and Lokesh.

But with the new government in effect, the prevalence of the bigotry is nearly nullified. The press meets of ministers and MLAs are more focused on the development agenda or the exposé of the previous government’s irregularities. There is no place for cuss words here.

Chandrababu himself is a soft spoken veteran and he doesn’t like to use unparliamentary words against anyone. He is setting the right precedent for his MLAs and ministers by preventing them from becoming “Boothu manthrulu” that YCP produced in abundance in its tenure.

