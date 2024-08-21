CBI Challenges Jagan’s Foreign Trip Request

It is known that Jagan Mohan Reddy filed for permission at the CBI court to leave India and travel to the UK in September. He sought permission to fly to the UK to spend time with his daughter who has been studying there.

The petition came to a herding today and the CBI has filed a counter on the same. The CBI was expectedly shrewd with its counter.

The CBI lawyer appealed to the court not to permit Jagan’s foreign trip as it can further slow down the investigation process. The counter filed by the CBI makes it clear that Jagan must not be permitted to leave the country at any cost.

The court adjourned the case and postponed the verdict to 27 August. This has built suspense on whether or not the CBI court would permit Jagan to fly to the UK to meet his daughter. Unless in extreme circumstances, such petitions to fly abroad are not turned down by the court. It shall be seen what will be the case with the verdict on Jagan’s petition now.

