Thalapathy Vijay Unveils Party Flag, Set For 2026 Polls

One of the biggest names in the Tamil film industry, Thalapathy Vijay has been actively pursuing his political career and he has taken a substantial plunge with regard to the same today. A short while back, Vijay unveiled his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s flag and symbol.

The flag has two color schemes – Red and Yellow, while we see two symbols – flower and elephants emblemed on it.

Vijay spoke briefly at the event and said “I know we all are waiting for our party’s first conference. Preparations are on for it and very soon we will announce it at an official capacity. Prior to that, we have unveiled our party’s flag today. I feel very proud. We will work together for the development of Tamil Nadu.”

“Victory is for sure,” Vijay said as he announced his electoral roll for the coming 2026 election campaign in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay’s party stood away from the 2024 Tamil Nadu parliamentary elections. Now, Vijay has started preparing the ground for the 2026 assembly elections as he unveiled his flag and symbol today.

Tags Thalapathy Vijay

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯