At least Give Some Respect To RRR’s 45k Majority

Immediately after getting relegated to 11 seats in the election, the YSR Congress started the “EVM” narrative by saying the NDA government tampered with EVMs to come to power. Incidentally, YCP’s mouthpiece Sakshi Media went a step ahead and reported that Jagan’s arch-rival Raghu Rama Krishna Raju won the Undi seat, only through EVM manipulation.

YCP media aired a program recently and the focal point of the same is to claim that Raghu Rama won the Undi seat only due to EVMs.

The anchor is seen in interaction with a man who is supposedly an Undi native. The man claims that the Undi seat was supposed to be contested only by the independent candidate and YSR Congress, while RRR was not even in the equation.

The man who identifies himself as an Undi native says “Raghuu Rama was not even in the equation in Undi. Many villages didn’t even let him enter their premises. In such a scenario how can RRR win by 45,000 votes majority? This is a case of EVM manipulation.”

YCP media’s hate campaign on RRR was pretty blatant by nature. It wasn’t like the media house did a ground report and verified the VVPATs or local electoral trends. It was just a smear campaign where they brought in a man who claimed to be an Undi native and he attributed RRR’s win to EVM tampering.

The frustration of YCP losing the election so very badly is understandable. But they must have put some respect on RRR’s win by 45K votes majority from Undi. Doubting this and holding derogatory telecasts is nothing but humiliating the public’s mandate.

Given the kind of aggressive nature of RRR, we can expect him to hit back at YSRCP in his trademark feisty manner sooner than later.

