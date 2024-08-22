Fact Check: EC Clarifies AP VVPAT Rumors

The main narrative that is being carried by the YSR Congress in AP is the alleged EVM tampering agenda. While there is no consolidated proof of EVM tampering, YCP leaders are singing the same tune all over again and their social media wing is propagating that the elections in AP were influenced by EVM manipulation.

In one such attempt, a section of social media users publicized that the Andhra Pradesh EC ordered local authorities to burn the VVPAT slips 20 days after the election, which is against the ruling. However, this turned out to be a false narrative and the EC has taken to Twitter to bust this theory for once and for all.

The communication from the Andhra Pradesh EC read that yet another fake & misleading news is circulated that VVPAT slips from GE 2024 are being destroyed in Andhra Pradesh.

“Reality: Paper rolls are removed from VVPATs after 10 days of completion of counting of votes if no EVM Checking & Verification request is received. Additionally, VVPAT slips taken out after counting of votes are preserved in sealed black envelopes as per Rule 94 of CoE Rules 1961 i.e.for 1 year & even beyond till disposal of EP, if any.”

The statement affirmatively clarified that “No VVPAT slips of the General Election to Lok Sabha 2024 & Andhra Pradesh LA are destroyed.”

With this, the AP EC has quickly busted the narrative set by the YSR Congress. It is clearly mentioned that the VVPATs from the election are safely held and they are not destroyed.

