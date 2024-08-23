India Today-C Voter Survey: CM Babu In Top 5

It has been under three months since Chandrababu took charge as the CM of AP for a record-setting fourth time and he has started to make inroads already. He is now placed in top 5 positions in India Today – C Voter survey on the most popular CMs in all of India.

Chandrababu ranked fifth on the list of most popular CMs with the highest approval rate amongst the public. The list is as follows.

Yogi Adityanath – 33.2%

Arvind Kejriwal – 13.8%

Mamata Banerjee – 9.1%

MK Stalin – 4.7%

N Chandrababu Naidu – 4.6%

Earlier, India Today – C Voter was the first national media agency to predict a landslide victory for the Chandrababu-led TDP+ alliance in Andhra Pradesh and this turned out to be absolutely true. Now, in another validation of Babu’s hysteric following, he has featured in the list of the top 5 most popular CMs in AP.

The list is primarily based on the public acceptance rate and earmarking of the best performance of the CM.

Tags C vooter survey Popular CMs

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯