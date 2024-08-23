Sharmila Complains On Jagan’s 500 Cr Palace To CM Babu

Possibly no other politician in India has as many direct rivals as former AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Every single political party in AP is virtually against Jagan and his YCP, including his own sister YS Sharmila who is leading the Andhra Pradesh Congress wing.

Today, Sharmila took another step forward and complained about Jagan’s lavish Rs 500 crore palace in Vizag while speaking about the reactor blast accident in Anakapalle.

“This is my appeal to the alliance government in AP. Don’t be like the previous government at any cost. Last year-end, a report pertaining to Escientia Pharma claimed that their plant has many safety concerns. But the YCP government was ignorant of this. As a result, many lives were lost and many more are in severe distress.”

“They(referring to Jagan) had the time and resources to clear mountains and build Rs 500 crore palaces but had no interest in auditing safety arrangements at pharma plants and help save the lives of commoners. I demand the alliance government be more receptive to safety concerns at these plants and help save the lives of poor workers.”

Sharmila is attributing the fatal reactor blast to the ignorance of the YCP government. She even cited the report that came out last year, raising concerns on the safety standards at the plant. She has a strong and valid point to make here as she calls out Jagan’s tendency to build swanky palaces while plant workers’ lives were in jeopardy.

