YCP Suspects Lokesh’s Foreign Trip, TDP Hits Back

Prior to the election, the YCP camp saw Nara Lokesh as an insignificant politician. The ignorance was to the degree that Jagan wasn’t even preferring to utter Lokesh’s name. But with the historic mandate in this year’s election, virtually everything changed, including YCP’s approach towards Lokesh.

Jagan, who was ignorant of Lokesh in the past, is uttering Lokesh’s name and the “Red book Rajyangam” almost every time he steps out in public.

Incidentally, YCP’s social media handle shared a derogatory post on Lokesh’s alleged foreign trip and TDP’s Twitter handle hit back at the same with as much vigor.

“Lokesh has secretly flown abroad without even informing his party leaders and government officials. This is his second trip in two weeks. Where is he going?” YCP’s tweet read. The pretext of this tweet is evidently to question the nature of Lokesh’s travel and give it a grey shade.

However, TDP wasn’t holding back with its response to this tweet as their Twitter handle replied “It is clear that YCP is shaking at the very sight of Lokesh. Last week, he went to meet Amit Shah upon his invite. Coming to now, Lokesh has a personal life. He is a man who celebrates marriage anniversaries, birthdays, and other events.”

“Lokesh has a valid visa and passport to travel anywhere he wants, unlike Jagan who has to take permission from the court if he wants to leave the country. Or else, he must fear us and stay away somewhere in Bengaluru.” TDP’s feisty reply to YCP’s tweet on Lokesh read.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯