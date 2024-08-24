Nagarjuna: Pained By Unlawful Demolition Of N Convention

From early in the morning on Saturday, the news channels and social media buzzed with the news of demolishing of Nagarjuna Akkineni owned N convention in Madhapur. There have been speculations that the construction has been made by encroaching the lake. The previous government served notices to Nagarjuna who brought a stay order from the court to not take any further action. But Nagarjuna has released a statement in connection with the same.

The government of Telangana initiated a new department HYDRAA to carry out demolitions against illegal constructions that are done by encroaching lakes and ponds. HYDRAA demolished N convention today and many are spreading news that the building was constructed in the buffer zone. To set the facts right, Nagarjuna shared his comments on X. The following is his statement:

Pained by the unlawful manner of demolition carried out in respect of N Convention, contrary to existing stay orders and Court cases. I thought it fit to issue this statement to place on record certain facts for protecting my reputation and to indicate that we have not done any actions in violation of law. The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition.

Today clearly, the demolition was carried out wrongfully based on misinformation. No notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition this morning. As a law-abiding citizen, if the Court before which the matter is pending, had decided against me, I would have carried out the demolition myself. I am placing this on record for the purpose of correcting any public misimpression about wrongful constructions or encroachment by us.

We would be seeking appropriate relief from the Court in relation to the wrong actions carried out by the authorities.

