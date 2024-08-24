Obscene Videos Of YCP MLC, Was He Honey-Trapped?

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh has already gained a lot of bad reputation in the public because of the disreputable acts done by its leaders. While in power, some of its representatives like Ambati Rambabu, Avanthi Srinivas Rao and Gorantla Madhav were mired in controversy with their immoral acts.

Very recently, the strange allegations on Vijay Sai Reddy and the controversial extra-marital affair on MLC Duvvada Srinivas brought further disgrace to the party. Now, another shocking incident came to light today.

East Godavari MLC Anantha Babu, who was the prime accused in a murder case, joined the infamous list as a viral video in which he was seen making obscene gestures and later posing in a nude avatar during a video call with some unknown person.

Though Ananth Babu initially denied the video as a fake and morphed edit, he later confessed that he was honey trapped for money during his interaction with a Telugu media outlet which aired the news. The MLC claimed that he is a victim of blackmail and admitted that he gave money to stop the miscreants from sharing the video.

Ananth Babu revealed that the video was five months old and stated that he made a complaint on it to the police a few days back. He refused to give the details of those who are said to be behind this unsavoury episode, but agreed paying money to them as per their demands. It is quite surprising why he didn’t complain if it was a morphed or a fake video and that too when the YSR Congress party was in power.

Ananth Babu was arrested in 2022 for murder of his car driver Subrahmanyam. Though the party suspended him, Ananth Babu appeared in party related activities several times.

