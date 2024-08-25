India’s Most Secure CM Babu Going Directly Into Public

CM Chandrababu Naidu is one of the very few CMs in India to have a central-accorded Z+ category security. As a matter of fact, he is the CM with the highest grade security protocol in the country.

However, Babu is not letting any of this get in the way of him meeting and greeting the common public. After having advocated against Jagan’s Paradha culture, Babu vowed to be as close to the public as he possibly can.

Right from the pension distribution scheme, where Babu himself is stepping out to disburse the money to the regional meet and greet events where he is interacting with the rural population, Babu is staying in close proximity to the public. He is even collecting the grievances and appeals directly from the public’s hands which was a rarity was Jagan was the CM.

Despite having a strong security protocol, Babu is willing to stay in close proximity with the common public. This is in tune with Babu’s first message to his MLAs and minister after forming the government, where he said these posts are given to them by the public and they must abide by it and be with the public round the clock. He is putting this plan of action to daily exercise now.

Tags Chandrababu Naidu

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯