Sai Dharam Tej Trolls “Egg Puffs”

The term “Egg puffs” has been trending big time in Andhra Pradesh after news broke out that the earlier YCP government spent over Rs 3.5 crore on pouring egg puffs for the CMO. After this news broke out, YCP and Jagan came under severe pump for spending such an exorbitant price on buying egg puffs.

Now, in an unexpected event, hero Sai Dharam Tej has used “Egg Puffs” to take a sly dig at the YCP-affiliated social media user, and here is a look into the story.

Earlier today, a YCP-affiliated Twitter user tagged Sai Dharam Tej and questioned him about the lack of hygiene at Anna Canteens. This is in relation to a video shared by a group on social media, where a person is seen cleaning plates in dirty water. This group publicized that this is from an Anna Canteen in an attempt to project that hygiene is not being maintained at these canteens.

For some reason, the YCP-affiliated user tagged Sai Dharam Tej in this tweet and this appears to have triggered the mega hero.

In response, Sai Dharam Tej didn’t hold back as he took a sly dig at the entire YCP ecosystem as he tweeted “Ohhh okay okay, no wonder the EGG PUFFS bill is so high sir, hope you’ve eaten well andi, take care, sir.” He directly referred to the atrociously high bill paid by YCP for “Egg Puffs” at CMO while Jagan was in power.

Firstly, it wasn’t right to drag Sai Dharam Tej in a narrative that concerned him in no way. So, though this fiery reply from Sai pinches YCP followers where it hurts the most, it is completely justified.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯