Emotional Kavitha Cries After Release From Jail

After spending over 160 days inside the Tihar jail, K Kavitha finally stepped out today after the Supreme Court granted her bail in the CBI and ED cases filed against her with regard to the Delhi Liquor scam.

Upon Kavitha’s release from the Tihar jail, the first visual of the BRS MLC painted an emotional picture as she got really emotional and started crying after seeing her son. She emotionally hugged her son after coming out from the jail premises.

Kavitha turns emotional after meeting her family pic.twitter.com/XpoL12OBsm — Naveena (@TheNaveena) August 27, 2024

Shortly after, Kavitha regained her mojo and delivered a feisty speech where she vowed to take revenge against her detractors.

“I am a strong person. I am KCR’s daughter. I won’t spare anyone who is behind my arrest and I will make them pay for it.” Kavitha said as she seemed agitated after the release from jail.

